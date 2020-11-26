Commemoration Of Constitution Day at IFFCO Paradeep Unit

Paradeep: As a part of the nationwide call, Constitution Day was celebrated at Paradeep Unit on 26th November 2020, commencing at 11 a.m. with reading out of the preamble of the Constitution of India by Hon’ble Chief Guest Dr.K.C.Dhir, Addl. Dist. Magistrate Paradeep in the Board Room joined by Sh.K.J.Patel,Unit head and other key officials. Concurrently, all the members of IFFCO Employees Union, IFFCO Officers Association and all Departmental/Sectional Heads attended the same online via Zoom Meeting. It was followed by a talk on “Constitutional Values” by the Chief Guest, Dr.K.C.Dhir wherein he emphasised on the importance of social and economic equality and justice enshrined in the Constitution. Shri K.J.Patel reiterated the need to follow the tenets of the Constitution in letter and spirit. It was celebrated with a lot of zeal and fervour by the members of IFFCO Employees Union and IFFCO Officers Association. DAV School Principal, Sh. Balaram Mahapatra along with the teachers took the pledge. School students also attended through web conferencing. Sri Abhay Kumar Mall,JGM(P&A) thanked all participant.

