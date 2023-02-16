Stage II of GRAP invoked to avoid further deterioration of air quality in Delhi NCR

Today at 4PM, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 270 as per the Daily AQI Bulletin of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Sub-Committee for operationalization of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held an important meeting today to take stock of the current air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR and also assess air quality forecast made available by IITM/ IMD. Based on the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast predicting the overall AQI of Delhi to reach into ‘Very Poor’ category in the coming days, it is considered necessary to re-impose Stage-II of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR to avoid any further deterioration of air quality in the region.

The Sub-Committee comprehensively reviewed the air quality scenario in the region and noted that as per the AQI forecast data provided by IITM/ IMD, the air quality parameters are likely to dip from tomorrow in the region making it to move into the ‘Very Poor’ category in the coming days. In an effort to ameliorate the overall AQI of Delhi-NCR and steer clear of further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP – ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging 301-400) with immediate effect in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in Stage-I of GRAP. Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have been advised to ensure strict implementation of actions under Stage II of GRAP and intensification of actions under Stage-I of GRAP during this period.

Further, the Sub-Committee also appealed to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter of Stage II of GRAP. Citizens are advised to:

Use public transport and minimize use of personal vehicles.

Regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles.

Avoid dust generating construction activities.

Accordingly, a 12-point action plan as per Stage-II of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect from today in the entire NCR in addition to Stage-I of GRAP. This 12-point action plan includes steps to be implemented/ ensured by different agencies and Pollution Control Boards of NCR and DPCC. These steps are:

Mechanical/vacuum-based sweeping of roads to be carried out on a daily basis. Ensure water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day) on roads to arrest road dust especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas (before peak hours) and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills. Regular inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures at C&D sites. Do not allow coal / firewood including in Tandoors in Hotels, Restaurants and open eateries. Ensure hotels, restaurants and open eateries use only electricity/ clean fuel gas-based appliances. Enforce guidelines for use of anti-smog guns at construction sites. Ensure uninterrupted power supply to discourage use of Generator sets. Stop use of Diesel Generators (DG) except for the following emergent and essential services:

Medical Services (Hospitals/ Nursing Home / Health care facilities) including units involved in manufacturing of life saving medical equipment / devices, drugs and medicines. Elevators / Escalators / travelators etc. in various installations. Railway Services / Railway stations. Metro Rail Services, including stations. Airports and Inter-State Bus Terminals. Sewage Treatment Plants. Water Pumping Stations. National Security / Defence related activities. Projects of national importance. Telecommunication / Data Services.

In respect of industrial sector, due to operational and technical exigencies and to cater to situations of irregular power supply, regulated use of DG Sets shall be permitted in accordance with Directions dated 08.02.2022, issued by the Commission. There shall, however, be no restrictions on operation of CNG / PNG / LPG fired Generator Sets for any sector.

Synchronize traffic movements and deploy adequate personnel at intersections/ traffic congestion points for smooth flow of traffic. Alert in newspapers / TV / radio to advise people about air pollution levels and Do’s and Don’ts for minimizing polluting activities. Enhance Parking fees to discourage private transport. Augment CNG/ electric bus and metro services by procuring additional fleet and increasing the frequency of service. Resident Welfare Associations to provide electric heaters during winter to security staff to avoid open Bio-Mass and MSW burning.

The Commission is closely watching the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly. Further, citizens using DG Sets and DISCOMS are once again advised to comply with the statutory directions of the Commission and adhere to steps mentioned in Stage-II in addition to the preventive/ restrictive actions mentioned in Stage-I of GRAP. The revised schedule of GRAP is available on the Commission’s official website and can be accessed via caqm.nic.in