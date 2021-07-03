Odisha :Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and Puri District Administration to hold Chhatisa Nijog meetingon Ratha Yatra today afternoon

Bhubaneswar : Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and Puri District Administration will hold virtual meeting of the Chhatisa Nijog on Ratha Yatra today afternoon.

Earlier , the Odisha government has announced that Srigundicha Jatra and Bahuda Yatra will be conducted sans devotee and rituals will be performed only with participation of the servitors.

Besides, Yesterday Puri district administration has asked the hoteliers to vaccant the hotels before the Ratha Yatra sechduled to be held in July 12.