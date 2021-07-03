Actor Aamir Khan,his wife Kiran Rao, in a joint statement announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, in a joint statement announce divorce after 15 years of marriage.

The couple said, “We would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.” They have an 10-yr-old son, Azad.

“We began a planned separation some time ago and now feel comfortable to formalize it. We remain devoted to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also work as collaborators on films, Pani Foundation, & other projects,” the couple said in a joint statement.