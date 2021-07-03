Odisha: Puri District Reports 132 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 132 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,917 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd July

New Positive Cases: 2917

In quarantine: 1677

Local contacts: 1240

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 86 Balasore: 237 Bargarh: 22 Bhadrak: 163 Balangir: 7 Boudh: 19 Cuttack: 422 Deogarh: 5 Dhenkanal: 77 Gajapati: 6 Ganjam: 21 Jagatsinghpur: 119 Jajpur: 218 Jharsuguda: 8 Kalahandi: 21 Kandhamal: 13 Kendrapada: 79 Keonjhar: 75 Khurda: 549 Koraput: 55 Malkangiri: 59 Mayurbhanj: 165 Nawarangpur: 19 Nayagarh: 96 Nuapada: 8 Puri: 132 Rayagada: 53 Sambalpur: 22 Sonepur: 12 Sundargarh: 48 State Pool: 101

New recovery: 3265

Cumulative tested: 13979649

Positive: 919026

Recovered: 884262

Active case: 30557