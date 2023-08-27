SPARK-O-THON: Ignites Innovation on World Entrepreneurs Day

Bhubaneswar : On the occasion of World Entrepreneurs Day, Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) Foundation, an initiative of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, partnered with FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter, a distinguished women’s business chamber, to present “Spark-O-thon.” This event, commemorating the essence of innovation and entrepreneurship, was dedicated to nurturing the inventive spirit among students, who represent the next generation of visionaries.

In an unprecedented manner, World Entrepreneurship Day was celebrated across schools and colleges in Bhubaneswar, uniting over 10 prominent institutions including CIPET, BGU, KIIT, KIIT International School, KISS, Bose Polytechnique, DAV Public School, SAI International School, ODM Public School, and ODM Global School, under the aegis of BCKIC. This collaborative effort aimed to celebrate entrepreneurship and sought to cultivate an innovative mindset among students.

The event featured compelling motivational talks from mentors of the startup ecosystem, an Idea Pitching Competition, and an interactive Entrepreneurship Quiz. The response from students was overwhelming, with over 3000 attendees, showcasing the enthusiasm and drive of the young minds. More than 150 participants pitched their innovative ideas as aspiring entrepreneurs, underscoring the fact that startups are no longer confined to metropolitan areas.

The most promising ideas will receive further support from BCKIC and FICCI FLO to translate their ideas into prototypes at the KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT TBI), one of the leading incubators in Pan India.

Spark-O-thon reflects BCKIC’s dedication to leveragethe collective potential for advancing science and technology stated Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar, Chairman, BCKIC. “As we celebrate World Entrepreneurs Day, we aim to ignite a passion for innovation among the next generation.” Remarked, Dr. Namrata Misra, CEO of BCKIC.

Poonam Mohapatra, FLO Bhubaneswar Chairperson, expressed, “Collaborating with BCKIC for ‘World Entrepreneurs’ Day’ was inspiring. Our goal is to foster innovation and entrepreneurship at all levels. The vibrant student and faculty participation showcased our community’s entrepreneurial spirit.”