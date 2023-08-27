Tata Steel Kalinganagar Celebrates 164th Birth Anniversary of Sir Dorabji Tata

Kalinganagar : Tata Steel Kalinganagar celebrated the 164th birth anniversary of Sir Dorabji Tata with a lot of fervour on Sunday in its plant located in Duburi of Jajpur district.

As part of the celebrations, a homage ceremony was organised at the plant premises in which senior officials, and employees of Tata Steel Kalinganagar offered floral tributes to Sir Dorabji Tata. Later on the day, a friendly volleyball tournament was organised at Bamnipal Housing Complex as part of the celebrations. Teams from Tata Steel, Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (TSUISL) and Ginger participated in the friendly tournament.

Sir Dorabji Tata was the first Chairman of Tata Steel, who infused the Company with standards in corporate governance that were way ahead of its time. He introduced first-ever initiatives like 8-hour day work, maternity leave, provident fund, accident compensation, free medical aid and many more welfare measures, long before they became legal obligations.

A keen sportsman from his early years, Sir Dorabji Tata was the first President of the Indian Olympic Association and was instrumental in steering India’s entry into the Olympics.

The legacy of this great visionary will continue to inspire generations of businessmen and entrepreneurs in the future. Tata Steel salutes the courage and conviction of this pioneer and will continue to work towards building a stronger and self-reliant India.