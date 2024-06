Bhubaneswar: Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of #Odisha and covered 24 districts. The districts are Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Cuttack, Jgatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Deogarh, more parts of four districts; Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Balasore and some parts of the districts Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj: Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre