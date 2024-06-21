Reliance Retail Presents The Wedding Collective: A One-Stop Destination for Your Dream Wedding

~Featuring the country’s leading couturiers, trousseau designers, gourmet artisans, beauty experts, jewellers, accessory specialists and bespoke gifting services, this landmark event promises to showcase extraordinary creations~

Reliance Retail proudly announces the launch of The Wedding Collective, an exclusive and meticulously curated wedding exhibition set to take place from August 23rd to 25th, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Offering the ultimate wedding planning experience for brides, grooms and their families, this invite-only event is designed to redefine the wedding shopping experience by bringing all the experts from different categories under one roof. From fashion to gourmet cuisine, jewellery to wedding planners, luxury beauty services to bespoke financial guidance, enjoy a range of premium services at one venue.

Prominent wedding couturiers including Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Anita Dongre, Arpita Mehta, Ekaya, Faabiiana, Gaurav Gupta, Kshitij Jalori, Kunal Rawal, Manish Malhotra, Payal Singhal, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Sangeeta Kilachand, Krésha Bajaj, Shantnu & Nikhil, Delhi Vintage, Roseroom and Surily Goel will showcase their runway-ready collections. Dar-e-aab by Sonia K Mahajan will also be showcasing her intricately handmade creations highlighting the rich regional craft history of the Kashmir valley.

Renowned jewellers such as Alok Lodha, Badalia Diamond Jewellers, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, Farah Khan Jewels, Goenka India, Kantilal Chhotalal, Hazoorilal Legacy, Sunita Shekhawat, Sanjay Gupta Tibarumals, Rare Heritage, Raj Mahtani and Misho by Suhani Parekh will present their collections, encompassing both timeless as well contemporary masterpieces for today’s discerning brides.

In tribute to India’s rich heritage, Jaina Lalbhai will curate an Artisans Pavilion, showcasing some of the country’s most treasured gems. Here, artisans from across the country will unveil masterpieces that celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian craftsmanship and textiles.

No bridal trousseau is complete without the quintessential six-yard. Luxuriate in the offerings of esteemed sari brands such as 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, Ashdeen Lilaowala, Nirmal Salvi, Kanakvalli and Tantuvi, as they unveil their captivating collections over three days.

It’s the small details that etch unforgettable memories on your special day for you and your wedding entourage. Immerse yourself in a world of curated gifting options and interactive bespoke experiences to elevate your wedding journey. Highlights include calligraphy by Bombay Lettering Company, Brows by Suman, delectable delights from Ether chocolates, high-quality silverwork crafted by Argentum Arts, festive gifting from Faaya, cashmere from Janavi, fragrances by Naso Profumi, stunning designs by Raabta by Rahul, chic offerings from Style Junkie, exquisite lingerie from Victoria’s Secret, customised keepsakes from The Wander Ink and Floral Art by Srishti.

“As someone who truly loves the spirit of weddings—the rituals, the celebrations, the traditions, the festivities—I am very excited to present The Wedding Collective at the Jio World Convention Centre. I envision the JWCC as the venue for many standout weddings; it has been designed to cater to events—both intimate and immense, and The Wedding Collective promises to be the perfect showcase. Over three days, you can expect over 100 brands and experiences to help you plan your dream wedding under one roof. I hope to see you there!” commented Isha Mukesh Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, on the launch.

The Wedding Collective promises an unparalleled experience where luxury seamlessly blends with tradition and innovation.

“With the launch of The Wedding Collective, we are thrilled to bring together the finest talents and brands in the wedding industry under one roof. This event is a celebration of luxury, creativity and tradition, offering an unparalleled experience for brides, grooms and their families. The Wedding Collective is set to redefine the wedding shopping experience, making every moment of your special day extraordinary.” says Priya Tanna, President, The Right Side.

The event is proudly supported by esteemed sponsors from various sectors: Ajio Luxe for iconic and exclusive luxury brands, HSBC India, your banking partner, the Natural Diamond Council as the definitive destination for natural diamonds, and Tira Beauty as the ultimate beauty playground.

Join us for an extraordinary event that brings together everything you need for the perfect wedding under one roof, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable planning journey.