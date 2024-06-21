Prime Minister Modi’s Office celebrates 10th International Day of Yoga

The Prime Minister’s Office celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga this morning. Minister of State in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr P K Mishra, senior officers and others took part in the yoga session.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X:

“The 10th International Day of Yoga was marked in the Prime Minister’s Office this morning. Minister of State in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr P K Mishra, senior officers and others took part in the Yoga session.”