National

Prime Minister Modi’s Office celebrates 10th International Day of Yoga

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister’s Office celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga this morning. Minister of State in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr P K Mishra, senior officers and others took part in the yoga session.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X:

“The 10th International Day of Yoga was marked in the Prime Minister’s Office this morning. Minister of State in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr P K Mishra, senior officers and others took part in the Yoga session.”

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.