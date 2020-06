Bhubaneswar: There is a probability of the southwest monsoon advancing into Odisha between June 9 and 11 as there is likelihood of a low pressure area developing over the northwest and adjoining Bay of Bengal around June 8, the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) of SOA University here said on Tuesday. The formation of the low pressure area could help the southwest monsoon advance into eastern India, CEC Director Dr Sarat Chandra Sahu said.

Related

comments