Cyclone Nisarga weakens into deep depression; NDRF starts relief & rehabilitation work

Mumbai: After hitting Maharashtra’s coastal area Raigad and Alibaug with wind speed of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, Cyclone Nisarga weakened into a ‘cyclonic storm’ in the evening.

As per the India Meteorological Department prediction The cyclone weakened into a deep depression and further the Deep Depression over interior Maharashtra moved northeastwards and lay centred about 70 km east of Nasik (Maharashtra), now it is likely to weaken into a Depression during next few hours.

As soon cyclone weakened NDRF team started relief and rehabilitation work.

Overall the worst has passed and the cyclone situation was well-negotiated because of timely preparations and coordination between central and state heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Maharashtra.

Fishermen advised not to venture into East-Central and northeast Arabian sea.

