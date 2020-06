Bhubaneswar: Seven-member central team in Odisha to take stock of the Cyclone Amphan damage. The team, in two groups, would visit affected districts- Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur & Kendrapada. It should be noted that Central team led by Home Ministry Joint Secretary, Shri Prakash reaches Odisha for Cyclone Amphan damage assessment.

