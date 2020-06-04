Odisha Govt to transfer money meant for midday meal (MDM) preparation to the bank account of each student

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Wednesday directed the district Collectors to transfer the money meant for midday meal (MDM) preparation to the bank account of each student.

In a letter, the State Nodal Officer asked the Collectors to transfer MDM cooking expenses for 90 days to the accounts of students. The Government asked to transfer Rs 479 to the account of a primary school student while Rs 717 would be credited to the account of an upper primary school student. The directive comes into retrospective effect from April 1, 2020. Earlier, the School and Mass Education Department had revised the daily ration cost from Rs 4.93 to Rs 5.42 and Rs 7.36 to Rs 8.10 for the students of primary and upper primary schools, respectively.

Related

comments