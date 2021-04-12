Sony launches BRAVIA X80J Google TV series, loaded with vibrant colours

New Delhi: With the beginning of IPL season, Sony India today announced the all-new X80J Google television series with 4K Ultra HD LED display so that you can enjoy the most awaited cricketing season in the comfort of your home. With upcoming harvest festivals such as Baisakhi, Bihu, Vishu, Poila Boishakh and Puthandu, Sony hopes to bring joy to its customers with this new television series. The new X80J series offers world of entertainment with Google TV, brought to life in beautiful color by the realism of our picture and sound technology.

Discover exceptional picture clarity with X1™ 4K HDR Picture Processor

Sony’s new TV series available in 189 cm (75), 165 cm (65), 140 cm (55), 126 cm (50) and 108 cm (43) for X80J series. Sony X80J encompasses of X1™4K HDR picture processor delivering an immersive viewing experience with Object-based HDR remaster, the color in individual objects on-screen is analyzed and the contrast adjusted, unlike most TVs where contrast is only adjusted along one black-to-white contrast curve. Because objects are remastered individually, this TV can reproduce greater depth, textures, and more realistic pictures.

The new X80J series with TRILUMINOS™ Pro display reproduces the subtle nuances of colour, light and gradation from video lens to living room

The X80J series comes with a wide color gamut and unique TRILUMINOS PRO™ algorithm can detect color from saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural shades in every detail. You’ll enjoy colors that are closer to those seen in the real world.

Access your favorite content with Google TV and Apple Home Kit on BRAVIA X80J series

The new lineup of BRAVIA X80J televisions seamlessly integrates Google TV, allowing you to browse upto 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your streaming services, all in one place and organized into topics and genres based on what interests you. The built-in microphones on the TV will allow viewers to have a truly hands-free experience. Viewers can simply talk to the TV using the Google Assistant to find what they want quickly, or to play TV shows, movies, and more without using the TV remote. Apple Home Kit and AirPlay support seamlessly integrates your Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with your Sony TV for effortless content streaming. Share your content on the big screen or control your TV with this latest feature support.

Exceptional resolution, real world detail and texture with 4K X-Reality™ PRO

For the ultimate premium viewing experience, the new BRAVIA X80J, 4K televisions let you see glorious 4K pictures, rich with real world detail and texture. Images filmed in 2K and even Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality™ PRO using a unique 4K database.

Enjoy the immersive sound experience with X-Balanced Speaker in X80J series

X-balanced speaker feature is designed in X80J series to complement the sound quality and slimness of the televisions with its unique new shape, the drives movies and music with clear sound.

Enhance the cinematic audio and visual experience with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision in X80J series

The new BRAVIA X80J lineup powered with Dolby Vision™ is an HDR solution that creates an immersive, engaging cinematic experience in your home bringing scenes to life with striking highlights, deeper darks, and vibrant colours. With Dolby Atmos, sound from the new BRAVIA X80J 4K televisions come from above as well as from the sides so you can hear objects moving overhead with more realism for a truly multi-dimensional experience.

Secured by X-Protection Pro, keep enjoying seamless entertainment with TV that lasts longer

The new BRAVIA Sony X80J series is built with the new and improved X-Protection PRO technology and is made to last. Equipped with superior dust and humidity protection, they also pass the highest standards of Sony’s lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded as of lightning strikes and power surges.