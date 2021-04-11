Decision regarding the Class-IX examinations would be taken after April 30: Mass Education Minister

Bhubaneswar: Amid doubts over the possibility of conduct of school examinations in the State due to the Covid-19 situation, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday said a decision regarding the Class-IX examinations would be taken after April 30.

“The final decision will be taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State after April 30.

The department wants to conduct the examinations as per the syllabus covered by the teachers so far,” the Minister said.Notably, the State Government has suspended physical classes of Class-IX students in schools till April 30 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

The class-IX students residing in hostels and residential schools have been allowed to go back home.