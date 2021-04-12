Jammu and Kashmir reports 915 new positive cases, 129021 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 915 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 288 from Jammu division and 627 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 138390. Also 05 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 330 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 57 from Jammu Division and 273 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 138390 positive cases, 7335 are Active Positive, 129021 have recovered and 2034 have died; 752 in Jammu division and 1282 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 6502828 test results available, 6364438 samples have been tested as negative till 11thApril, 2021.

Till date 1610579 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 59037 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 7335 in isolation and 131085 in home surveillance. Besides, 1411088 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 31911 positive cases (including 362 cases reported today) with 2709 Active Positive, 28722 recovered (including 158 cases recovered today), 480 deaths; Baramulla has 9744 positive cases (including 111 cases reported today) with 837 Active Positive, 8724 recovered (including 73 cases recovered today), 183 deaths; Budgam reported 8605 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 382 active positive cases, 8100 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today), 123 deaths; Pulwama has 6109 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 175 Active Positive, 5842 recovered and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 6011 positive cases (including 38 cases reported today), 190 Active Positive, 5723 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today), 98 deaths; Anantnag district has 5385 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 197 Active Positive, 5090 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 98 deaths; Bandipora has 4887 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today), with 127 Active Positive, 4697 recoveries and 63 deaths; Ganderbal has 4798 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 80 Active Positive, 4669 recoveries and 49 deaths; Kulgam has 3021 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 235 Active Positive, 2730 recoveries and 56 deaths while as Shopian has 2716 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today), 71 active positive cases, 2605 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 27217 positive cases (including 192 cases reported today) with 1430 active positive cases, 25396 recoveries (including 30 cases recovered today), 391 deaths; Udhampur has 4591 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), 225 active positive cases, 4308 recoveries and 58 deaths; Rajouri has 3952 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 62 active positive, 3834 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today) and 56 deaths; Doda has 3501 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 45 Active positive, 3392 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3506 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today), 113 active positive cases, 3340 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today) and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2787 positive cases with 31 Active Positive, 2734 recoveries and 22 deaths; Samba has 2939 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 78 active positive cases, 2818 recoveries and 43 deaths; Poonch has 2583 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 43 active positive, 2514 recoveries) and 26 deaths; Ramban has 2178 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 16 active positive cases, 2139 recoveries and 23 deaths while as Reasi has 1949 positive (including 48 cases reported today) with 289 active positive cases, 1644 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 138390 positive cases in J&K, 14817 have been reported as travelers while 123573 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1109 COVID dedicated beds, 972 Isolation beds with 845 vacant beds and 137 ICU beds where 90 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1630 COVID dedicated beds, 1534 Isolation beds where 1284 beds are vacant and 96 ICU beds where 75 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2739 COVID dedicated beds, 2506 Isolation beds with 2129 beds vacant and 233 ICU beds with 165 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 15.61 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.