New Delhi: Peaceful polling across 96 PCs in 10 States/UTs in Phase-IV. 63.04% approximate voter turnout was recorded today in Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Election 2024 .

Andhra Pradesh- 68.20 %

Bihar- 55.92 %

Jammu and Kashmir- 36.88%

Jharkhand- 64.30%

Madhya Pradesh- 69.16%

Maharashtra- 52.93%

Odisha- 64.23%

Telangana- 61.59%

Uttar Pradesh- 58.02%

West Bengal- 76.02%

Voter Turnout 62.84% as of 8 PM; another update at 11:45 pm . Polling complete in 23 States/UTs and 379 PCs for GE 2024.