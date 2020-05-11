So far 67,535 Odias have returned to Odisha; 14,563 Temporary Medical Centres/Camps readied in 6798 Gram Panchayats

Bhubaneswar: Odia brothers and sisters are returning to Odisha every day since 3rd May. 11,619 Odia people have returned to Odisha today. So far 67,535 Odias have returned to Odisha. Returnees are coming by train/bus and other vehicles. This is informed by Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson of Govt. of Odisha on COVID-19.

14,563 Temporary Medical Centres/Camps have been readied in 6798 Gram Panchayats of the State. In all these Centres, total no. of 5,81,915 beds have been arranged to provide COVID-19 health services in rural areas informed by Mr. Bagchi.

Odisha government today informed that as per the guidelines issued by the Health ministry, it has decided to allow home isolation of mild /asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients.

Informing about the decision, additional chief secretary Pradipta Mohapatra said, “Odisha has decided to implement the revised discharge and home isolation guidelines with some changes. If we discharge them from hospitals, the space in hospitals can be used for new cases.”

Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson of Govt. of Odisha on COVID-19, Sri Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department briefed the Press about steps taken by Government of Odisha for prevention of COVID-19.

 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, today, on the occasion of National Technology Day, expressed his gratitude to Scientists, Engineers and IT professionals across the globe who are helping humankind during the battle of COVID-19 through technology.

 Following a series of training and capacity building programmes for the health workers in Odisha, the Government has embarked on conducting mock drills to test the preparedness at COVID Hospitals and COVID Health Centres. In this context, mock drills were organized at 2 places in Puri i.e. DCHC Gopabandhu Ayurvedic Medical College and IDH, Puri. A full team of health functionaries and a group of volunteers participated in the drill. The Department of Health & Family Welfare has planned to conduct similar mock drills across the state at newly established COVID Hospitals.

 The team led by Director, Health Services, during visit to Ganjam district has focused on increase of testing capacity at MKCG Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur. Further, the team emphasised on establishing more number of COVID-19 treatment facilities, implementation of health protocols in the quarantine centres and surveillance in the buffer zones of Ganjam district.

 The COVID-19 positive cases detected in last 24 hours are from quarantine centres.

 Housing & Urban Development Department has instructed the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to ensure necessary arrangement in their quarantine centres/Temporary Medical Centres(Camps). Dedicated facility Management Teams have been engaged to ensure such arrangement.

 Today, 3,17,782 destitute and helpless persons have been provided with food in 4857 Gram Panchayats. Similarly, in 114 ULBs 32,545 persons have been provided with food.

 From 10th May morning to 11th May morning, 27 no of cases have been registered by the Police in the state for violation of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19 of which 23 no. of cases for violation of lock down, 2 case for rumour mongering and 2 case for other issues related to COVID-19. 43 persons have been arrested by police for different violations.

Health Update

 Up to midnight of 10th May, 63,478 samples have been tested.

 Number of Positive Cases stands 395.

 85 persons have already recovered/ discharged.

 No. of Death case 3.

 No of active cases are 307.

 446 persons are in hospital isolation.

