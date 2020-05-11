ISL Club Odisha FC contributes to Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Bhubaneswar: Amid the current situation surrounding Corona virus pandemic, Indian Super League (ISL) club from Bhubaneswar, Odisha FC has announced a contribution towards the Odisha Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund in order to help the state government in its battle against the ongoing pandemic.

Amid the current situation, Odisha FC has announced a contribution towards the Odisha Chief Minister's Covid-19 Relief Fund in order to help the state government in its battle against the ongoing pandemic.#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/uTJSEh51w2 — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) May 11, 2020

Explaining more on this, Founder and CEO of GMS, Dr. Anil Sharma stated, “It is a very heart-breaking situation all around the world including Odisha. So far, the state government, under the able leadership of Honourable Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, has done a wonderful job in protecting the citizens of the state. But, the battle continues. Odisha FC is proud to call Odisha home and is making this contribution towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund with the hope that it will aid the people in Odisha who have so graciously welcomed us into their lives”

Odisha has given us so much, our turn and responsibility as Odisha FC to help out ! https://t.co/Pamjtc8ose — Rohan (@MrRohanSharma) May 11, 2020

Odisha FC, the state’s very own ISL football club, made its debut last year in 2019. The state has fostered the growth of multiple sports organizations. It has also given a boost to football which is rapidly becoming the sport of choice for the younger generation in India.

Related

comments