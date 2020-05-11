IIMC Dhenkanal releases enthralling coffee table book Photografia.3

Dhenkanal: They say, ‘A picture is worth a thousand words’, but one needs to have a creative mind and learn the techniques of capturing the moments. Keeping the theme in mind Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal organised a photography and visual storytelling workshop last September. The photographs clicked during the workshop have been compiled into a coffee table book, Photographia.3: Photo Talks.

The book was e-released through a Facebook Live session by Dr Mrinal Chatterjee, Professor and Head of IIMC, Dhenkanal on Monday.

On releasing the coffee table book, Dr Mrinal Chatterjee said, “Communication between passengers during short journeys is said to stimulate many right-minded things. Similarly, two years ago when I was traveling to the Rajasthan Airport, I had an idea of organizing a photo workshop while talking to two national award-winning photojournalists, Himanshu Vyas and Tabeenah Anjum Qureshi. They agreed to this proposal in 30 seconds. We organized the first workshop at IIMC, Dhenkanal in 2017, during the institute’s silver jubilee year. Last year we had the third edition of the same with elements of visual storytelling included in it and today we have a complete book containing the creative works of the participants.”

This enthralling coffee table book contains sixty pages with at least a hundred photographs. These photographs have been selected by the curators of the workshop Himanshu Vyas and Tabeenah Anjum Qureshi from a total of five hundred photographs clicked by participants of the third edition of the workshop. It also includes prose, verses and paintings done by the participants. All of them were showcased in an exhibition on the last day of the workshop. 65 aspiring journalists from IIMC and 15 participants from various institutes had participated in the workshop.

“This coffee table book is such a refreshing thing to happen in the middle of these trying times. About twelve hours of classroom sessions, practicals, two photo walks and the culmination of Photografia with poems, Songs and music — And all these memories we are going to treasure for the lifetime in the form of this book,” said Tabeenah Anjum Qureshi.

The coffee table book has been designed by Jitendra Pati, academic coordinator and edited by Sambit Pal, assistant professor of IIMC Dhenkanal.

The members of the institute’s faculty including Dr Jyoti Prakash Mohapatra, senior section officer Kedar Nath Jena were also present on the occasion.

The soft copy of the coffee table book will be available for all from Monday. IIMC, The fourth edition of the Photographia is scheduled to be held later this year.

Related

comments