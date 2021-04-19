Snapdeal highlights its value e-commerce leadership with a new brand campaign

Mumbai : Snapdeal, India’s largest value e-commerce company, today announced the launch of a new brand campaign “Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal. The campaign highlights Snapdeal’s positioning as a shopping destination that disrupts the notion that only expensive products offer good quality.Taking a direct approach, the campaign disrupts the notion that only expensive products/brands offer good quality. In a straightforward manner, it communicates Snapdeal’s unique value proposition – good quality at low prices

The campaign “Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal”, features Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Using humour, the campaign takes a lighthearted dig at a mindset that feels that anything can be good only if it is branded.

Through a series of videos, the campaign challenges the conventional “brand-oriented” thinking and draws the attention of the audience to the depth of high-quality choice that is available online and showcases that great quality is also available at affordable prices. The campaign is targeted towards smart, value-conscious buyers, who are not necessarily taken in by the “brand quotient”, but are focussed on getting good quality, high utility items including fashion, accessories, homeware and much more.

Speaking on the release of the campaign, Snapdeal’s CEO & Co-founder, Kunal Bahl said, “Value is an integral part of India’s purchase journey – online or offline. It is shaped by decades of experience & acumen of Indian families in looking beyond the sales talk to find the best value for their rupee. In today’s connected world, it is also in the collective wisdom from one’s network that helps sort real value from the hype. This campaign is a nod to the savvy online buyers, who understand that great quality does not need to cost more.”

The campaign is designed based on consumer insights gathered through extensive research. While users are familiar with value-priced options, they also seek a consistently predictable experience on quality, assortment, price and service. Snapdeal has built out a complete solution, where the entire assortment on the platform is aligned with the value e-commerce tenets of good quality at low prices. With its distinctive positioning, as seen in the campaign, Snapdeal is visibly reaffirming its leadership in the value e-commerce space.

While value retail has traditionally thrived in India’s bazaars and in more recent times through modern format value retailers, an online equivalent of the same was missing. Snapdeal is India’s only e-commerce platform that is solely focused on the value segment. Unlike other platforms, which have bits of value selection dispersed across the entire assortment, 100% of Snapdeal is about value.

The market for value retail in India is estimated at USD 210 Bn, which is 3 times of branded retail. Depending on the category, while 15-40% of the branded market is already online, only 2-3% of the unbranded, value merchandise is online. This vast value e-commerce opportunity is also enabled by the growth of e-commerce beyond India’s top ~ 40Mn households to the next ~ 170 Mn households, accounting for nearly 60% of India.

Conceptualized and developed in partnership with All things small and EO2, Snapdeal’s “Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal” will reach out to consumers pan-India. The campaign will also highlight the ease of buying on Snapdeal and the simplicity of payments and returns. The campaign includes 10 videos ranging and will run across a variety of media.