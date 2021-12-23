Snapdeal appoints retail veteran Himanshu Chakrawarti as President

Mumbai: Snapdeal Limited, India’s leading value e-commerce platform, today announced the appointment of Himanshu Chakrawarti as President of the company.

Himanshu will lead various functions at Snapdeal to drive the company’s Bharat-focused, value commerce strategy and steer various growth-related and operational initiatives.

Prior to joining Snapdeal, Himanshu was the CEO of Unlimited Fashion – Arvind Lifestyle Brands’ value fashion retail chain with a focus on affordable fashion apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. Earlier this year, V-Mart Retail acquired Unlimited Fashion, adding its nearly 75 stores in West and South India to its national footprint.

At Unlimited Fashion, Himanshu was responsible for setting the strategic direction and overseeing entire operations including curating brands & assortments, guidance on product designs, and pricing strategy. He also led the direct integration of over 75 stores with top e-commerce platforms and enabled real-time inventory visibility and fulfillment.

Before joining Unlimited Fashion, he was the CEO of Hi-Care Services, which was backed by the leading PE Fund, True North. As the CEO of Essar-owned The MobileStore from 2011-2015, he had a ringside view of India’s fast-growing retail market for smartphones.

Speaking on his appointment, Rohit Bansal, Co-Founder & COO, Snapdeal said, “We are delighted to welcome Himanshu to the Snapdeal family. He brings an in-depth understanding of value retail and Omni-channel distribution operations in India. Additionally, his success with building brands will add immense value to Snapdeal’s Power Brands program. We look forward to benefiting from his experience and leadership as we collectively continue to build our Bharat-focused, value commerce platform.”

“Himanshu’s experience in building teams, processes, and businesses will be invaluable as we continue to deepen our capabilities to serve value-conscious buyers across Bharat” added Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Snapdeal.

Speaking on his appointment, Himanshu said, “It is a great time to build a contemporary retail ecosystem that celebrates the aspirations and meets the needs of India’s vast value segment and is designed to serve them across both digital and physical channels. I am excited about the opportunity that lies ahead at Snapdeal. I am delighted to join an exceptionally talented and experienced team at Snapdeal.”

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Bangalore, Himanshu brings over 30 years of rich experience in the retail sector in building lifestyle brands.

Snapdeal also recently named Priyaranjan Kumar as Vice President and Business Head, and made key additions earlier this year, including Girish Koppad as Vice President and Head of Technology and Saurabh Bansal as Chief Merchandising Officer, who returned to Snapdeal for his second stint at the company.