Sky9 OTT platform New web Series Myopia on disappear of Taj Mahal

New Delhi: Some movies are so interesting that when you watch them, you’re afraid of missing even a single shot, and try to be extremely attentive to find the clues to what’s going on even before the characters do. Newly launched OOT Platform is coming with most fascinating detective movies Suspense thriller “Myopia” that will leave you racking your brains for answers. If you like unexpected plot twists and movies filled with mysteries, this is just for you. Myopia is story of Detective Omkar Upadhyaya starring Rohit Bhardwaj. The story is set in Agra City [Part of Northern India, home of the Taj Mahal]. Detective Omkar Upadhyaya is a smart, witty and charming individual but harbor’s a dark past which haunts him. The story revolves around magician who was working on his new magic trick to make the Taj Mahal disappear on the eve of Republic day. But before he could accomplish his trick, he himself disappeared.

The web series is produced by Rohit Bhardwaj and Indu Bhardwaj under the banner of Vistaar Films Entertainment LLP. Sky 9 OTT is coming with a unique concept watch Sky 9 OTT and earn money! No, it’s not fake news, it’s 100% true! Sky9 has launched an exciting new initiative for its loyal viewers called Sab Dekho Sab Jito contest.

Related

comments