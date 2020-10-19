CarDekho Group launches new TV campaign with Iconic Mahesh Babu

Hyderabad: CarDekho, India’s leading full-stack auto tech company, today announced its latest TV campaign ‘Karo India Forward, Karo Gaadi Forward’ with Indian cinema superstar Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador. Celebrating the spirit of hope and accolading everyone’s fighting attitude against the pandemic, the campaign aims to infuse strength and resilience among the customers, encouraging them to move ahead in life. The campaign highlights that a customer can book home inspection for his car on CarDekho Gaadi mobile app and sell it hassle free at the best price offered.

Also known for his contribution towards social causes, Mahesh Babu is widely admired by audiences across age groups and resonates well with CarDekho’s brand promise of trust and loyalty. His dedication towards the betterment of the society is beautifully captured in the CarDekho TV campaign – of going the extra mile that the brand stands for.

The TVC highlights how a pilot brother decides to help his sister in ensuring that the education of young kids is not hampered due to the pandemic. He sells his car at the best price after getting it inspected at home and buys laptops for the kids.

CarDekho has successfully digitized the auto ecosystem in India and is aggressively pursuing its vision to own the personal mobility space by helping customers across their entire car purchase, ownership and sale journey.

Talking about his association with CarDekho, Mahesh Babu said, “Start-ups are at the center stage of shaping up new India. CarDekho Gaadi with its business and offerings is ensuring that India moves forward no matter what, something in which I also personally believe in. I am excited to work with CarDekho and look forward to a successful association”.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Gaurav Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer, CarDekho, said, “Mahesh Babu is one of the best-known faces of the South cinema industry. He has created his unique niche among his fans. We believe this association will enable us to accelerate our growth and provide the required brand recognition among consumers. Our campaign aims to establish an emotional connect with people. Today, people are not only trying to beat the pandemic but also going the extra mile to keep their spirits up. It is their resilience that has gotten us this far and ensures that we continue to face the pandemic with determination.”

