ŠKODA AUTO India introduces ‘Clever Lease’ solutions

New Delhi: ŠKODA AUTO India introduced a range of innovative and competitive leasing services called ‘Clever Lease’. With a gamut of flexible solutions: plain, dry, or wet lease, one can avail monthly rentals for a tenure of 24, 36, 48, and 60 months on the powerful yet efficient ŠKODA RAPID TSI as well as the luxurious new ŠKODA SUPERB.

The monthly lease rental for ŠKODA model range will start at INR 22,580 and cater to retail and corporate customers across segments: salaried individuals, working professionals, small and medium business enterprises, corporate entities, and public sector units/undertakings.

In the first phase, ŠKODA AUTO leasing solutions will be offered exclusively to customers across eight metropolitan cities, namely: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, before a nationwide rollout in the subsequent phase, as part of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said: “The automotive industry, the world over, is witnessing a transformation and it is imperative that we evolve too: from a traditional automobile manufacturer to a mobility solution partner. Be it state of the art products or services, as a customer focused organization, we at ŠKODA AUTO India strive to meet the ever changing needs and requirements of our discerning customers. We expect leasing to grow multi fold over the next couple of years and with the tangible benefits of ‘Clever Lease’, we intend to suitability cater the demand of a generation that weighs convenience over ownership.”

Mr. Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd., said, “ŠKODA AUTO India and ORIX India have been working towards creating innovative propositions for customers to own and drive its best in class ŠKODA AUTO products. The ‘Clever Lease’ is another big leap towards that direction and we are very excited to work with ŠKODA AUTO India in creating solutions that enhance the flexibility and convenience for the customers who aspire to drive these cars. Both teams have worked together to create a wide range of options for the customers to choose from and we are confident that these exciting options will find a way of meeting customers’ expectations and provide them a hassle free experience of owning and driving the best in class ŠKODA AUTO products.”

ŠKODA ‘Clever Lease’ programme incorporates an array of benefits and services: road tax, insurance, breakdown assistance, accidental repairs, end to end maintenance, scheduled tyre and battery changes, and a replacement vehicle. With customized services, subscription based payment models, zero down payment, and complete avoidance of an unregulated and unorganized resale market, leasing is a ‘Simply Clever’ mobility solution and a feasible alternative to owning a car.

