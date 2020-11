Bhubaneswar: BJD candidates leading in Balasore, Tirtol Assembly Constituency after 5th round of counting. BJD candidate leading by 3,206 votes in Balasore Assembly Constituency after 5th round of counting.

Fifth round votes

BJD: 4467

BJP: 3932

After 5th round of counting in Tirtol Assembly Constituency

BJD: 18,397 votes

BJP: 11,997 votes

Congress: 2,247 votes

BJD currently leading with 6,400 votes.

Related

comments