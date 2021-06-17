Odisha : Six member team of Airport Authority of India visits Puri to inspect land for international airport

Bhubaneswar : In a major development in the project of  international airport near Puri town,  a six member expert team of   Airport Authority of India (AAI)  inspected two locations at Girala on Puri-Brahmagiri Road and Sipasarubali on Puri-Konark Marine Drive Road here on Thursday.

As per reports, the team was accompanied by Puri Collector, Samarth Verma and other senior district administration officials .

Notably, in the beginning of the year ,CM Naveen Pattanik had urged  Centre to establish an international airport at Puri , named after Lord Jagannath , 60 kms away from Bhubaneswar .

 

