Above 45 and 60 years in Himachal Pradesh to get registered for second dose of vaccine

Shimla: A spokesperson of the Health department said here today that 4,38,461 persons have been completely vaccinated till date in the State with 2nd dose of Covishield vaccine.



He said that as many as 9,83,580 persons above 45 years of age and 7,36,647 persons above 60 years of age have received the 1st dose of Covishield vaccination in the State. Out of these, 70693 of 45+ and 255966 of 60+ have received their 2nd dose of Covishield vaccination.



He said that as per recommendation by the National Expert group on vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), the schedule of Covishield vaccine under National Covid-19 vaccination strategy is to administer the 2nd dose at 12-16 weeks (i.e. 84 days) interval after administration of 1st dose.



He said that in view the possible third wave of Covid-19 in the country, all the people who are due for their 2nd dose of vaccination should come forward and get themselves vaccinated as early as possible. These people should come forward for their vaccination as per the due dates at the nearest vaccination centre and get their appointment booked on site on the specified days.

