Himachal govt announces that persons going abroad may get registered for second dose of Covishield

Shimla: A spokesperson of the Health department said here today that as per recommendations by the National Expert group on vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), people who have to go for the international travel for genuine reasons like education purposes or employment opportunities or as part of India’s contingent for Tokyo Olympic Games etc. can get their 2nd dose of Covishield vaccine after 28 days of the first dose.



He said that as per the guidelines, permission for such administration of second dose of Covishield would be given by concerned Chief Medical Officers in the State only after checking whether a period of 28 days has elapsed after the date of first dose and genuineness of the purpose of travel based on documents related to whether a person is already studying in a foreign educational institution and has to return to that institution for continuing education, interview calls for a job, offer letters for taking up employment or nomination to participate in the Tokyo Olympic games.



He further added that guidelines in this respect have already been issued to districts and the Co-WIN system is now providing facility for booking schedules of 2nd dose to those who have taken their first dose of the Covishield vaccination in such exceptional cases after 28 days of the 1st dose. Such an arrangement would not only help students who have to travel abroad but also other people like seafarers, merchant navy etc.

