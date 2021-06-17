BTPL launches new ceremonial linen fabric line in collaboration with Manish Malhotra

Mumbai: BRFL Textiles Private Limited (BTPL), home to India’s largest single-roof state-of-the-art fabric processing facility, has collaborated with world-renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra to unveil a limited edition of designs under its fabrics brand, “LinenVogue – La Classé” As a part of this association, Manish Malhotra will design a specially curated couture utilizing BTPL’s exquisite premium linen fabric, to create a new, unique catalogue segment focused on ceremonial and festive wear collection.

LinenVogue – La Classé is one of the leading linen fabric brands, renowned for its high-end, niche, designer fabrics that are crafted, spun, woven, processed and finished in the company’s Tarapur unit, which is one of the most technologically advanced and leading fabric processing unit in India. LinenVogue – La Classé is certified by CELC (European Confederation of Flax & Hemp), a guarantee of traceability for premium linen fibre grown in Europe, and is a natural and sustainable fibre cultivated without artificial irrigation and is GMO free.

Speaking about this collaboration, Mr. Prashant Agrawal, Managing Director at BTPL, said, “Manish Malhotra is a creative pioneer in the Indian fashion industry, and we are delighted to collaborate with him to elevate our LinenVogue – La Classé fabric collection. Our fabrics have earned the trust of all our esteemed customers for its superior quality and design innovation. Our fabrics are in high demand during all kind of celebrations like marriages or festivities because of their natural and vibrant colours, exquisite textures, royal look and super comfort. Our fabrics are suited for all kind of ethnic wear like kurtas, bandhgalas, sherwanis, bandis, jackets and suits among others. We are confident that this new line of delicately curated linen fabrics will ensure the highest level of style and comfort to the end consumers. Manish is particularly recognized for his exquisite designs, and it is a honour for us to have him design our fabric line and lend it a touch of elegance and finesse that he is globally renowned for.”

Speaking about this collaboration, Mr. Manish Malhotra, said, “I’m really stoked about this creation with LinenVogue – La Classé. Linen is a fabric that I haven’t worked with much so I am looking forward to crafting a fabric that is not only comfortable, but also affable with our weather conditions. Linen has the unique quality of being the world’s most natural fiber which only gets better after every wash and, hence, creating this will be an exciting process.”