SITI Networks Limited announces Next-Gen Set Top Box with Superior Entertainment Experience

Kolkata: The SITI PlayTop Magic, androidtv certified 4K HDR Set-Top Box, can make any TV smart by enabling customers to use all Android TV features along with their SITI Digital Cable TV using a single remote on their existing TV. Customers will be able to access Google’s Android TV Play Store for downloading apps and games of their choice.

The remote, which will control both the SITI PlayTop Magic STB and customer’s TV, will be voice-enabled with Google Assistant built-in; so no more moving through channels, press the microphone on the remote and ask what you want to see. Customers will also be able to cast from their mobile phones/tablets onto their TV screens using the SITI PlayTop Magic STB, which has Chromecast built-in. The STB will also enable bringing customers closer with their loved ones by allowing Google Duo-based video calling directly from their living room’s comfort using their TV. This next-generation Android TV Set-Top Box, launched by SITI NETWORKS, will also work with Google Home and bring home automation features.

SITI PlayTop Magic STB will also enable customers to record linear TV using just a pen drive. The STB also come pre-loaded with Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime offers unlimited streaming of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, Amazon Originals, and much more, all with the ease of finding what customers love to watch in one place. One of the SITI PlayTop Magic STB’s unique features is that it can work with any ISP or even a mobile Hotspot, with the latter ensuring that customers will be able to watch their favourite OTT shows and play games on their TV screen even through their mobile 4G connection.

SITI PlayTop Magic STB uses NAGRA’s card-less content security solution. The SITI PlayTop Magic STB is built on Realtek’s most advanced high-performance chip, making it most suitable for a superior entertainment experience.

Apart from the SITI PlayTop Magic Set-Top Box, SITI NETWORKS LTD. also announced the SITI PlayTop Magic mobile app’s launch. This app, available on both iOS and Android platforms, brings a single subscription for multiple OTT apps like Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me and Adda Times in customers palms. This app will allow customers not to miss their favourite entertainment and selected live channels even when they are not in front of their televisions. Like Cable TV, the App subscriptions too may be recharged online or through their existing local cable operators.The entire OTT solution was developed by Claysol Media Labs, which leverages Appear TV next generation transcoding and origin solution integrated with Amazon AWS Cloud Services features, CDN and the latest content framework.

Mr. Suresh Sethiya, Director of Indian Cable Net Company Limited (ICNCL), a Joint Venture partner of SITI Networks Limited, mentioned:

“We are delighted to bring SITI PlayTop Magic Set-Top Box and Apps to our customers. With the launch of SITI PlayTop Magic STB, customers now need not buy a Smart TV.Connecting the SITI PlayTop Magic STB will enable customers to get all Android TV features, including Voice Remote, Google Assistant, Google Home, and even calling their loved ones directly from their living rooms’ comfort through Google Duo.

The SITI PlayTop Magic app enables a single subscription for multiple OTT apps apart from linear television channels in customers’ palms.Customers using the SITI PlayTop MagicSTB or the app will be able to recharge online or through their local cable operators.

The SITI PlayTop MagicAndroid TV Set-Top Box and our iOS/Android apps will provide a next-generation, superior entertainment experience for our customers. I would want to congratulate our Technology, Infrastructure& Apppartners for seamlessly coming together in the launch and rollout of the SITI PlayTop MagicSTB and App.”

While launching the SITI PlayTop Magic Android Set-Top Box and iOS/Android Apps, Mr. Anil Malhotra, CEO of SITI Networks Limited, mentioned:

“We are excited to bring our Next Gen SITI PlayTop Magic Android TV Set Top Box and iOS/Android Apps to our customers. SITI has been at the forefront of delighting our customers with the latest technology. The launch of SITI PlayTop is another step in our commitment to bring Superior Entertainment Experience to our customers. This box will make any TV Smart while bringing SITI HD+ Digital Cable Television’s ultimate viewing experience with a DVR facility. I would welcome our customers also to experience our apps available on both Apple App Store and Android Play Store.”

The SITI PlayTop Magic Set-Top Box will be available to SITI Networks Ltd. customers in stages, with the immediate launch in India’s eastern states, who wish to upgrade to a Superior Entertainment Experience. The SITI PlayTop Magic app is available on Apple App Store and Android Play Store for mobile and tablet phones across India. To login to the app, SITI customers will need to authenticate their SITI Virtual Card Numbers and mobile numbers through an OTP.