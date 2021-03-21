GoAir’s Summer Sale offers host of features for domestic travellers

New Delhi: GoAir, India’s most trusted airline brand, today announced the Summer Sale, with a host of features for the domestic travellers. These features have been carefully crafted after deep analysis of what the customers are looking for in the ensuing summer season.

The first and foremost feature is 5 Kg extra baggage allowance without any extra cost. It has been noticed that customers are facing the quintessential challenge of optimal baggage and extra baggage this season is the ideal option for them.

Customers will also have the benefit of any number of date modifications to their ticket, free of cost. This feature will enable our esteemed customers to plan and re-plan their summer travel with complete peace of mind.

GoAir has waived off the convenience fee for customer who book their tickets through all the direct channels of the airline i.e. GoAir website, App and airport ticket counters.

Mr. Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir, said: “There are summer sales, and there are summer sales. But this summer, GoAir customers will be able to #FlySmart in the literal sense of it. I’m reminded of GoAir’s three basic business principles: punctuality, affordability, and convenience. Extra baggage, free of cost date change and waiver of convenience fee are bundled to provide a pleasant and happy experience.”