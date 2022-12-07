Sindhu Brown’s Learning Centre in collaboration with Centurion University

Sindhu Brown’s Learning Centre, English language training, opens its first centre at Centurion University Corporate Office, Jaydev Vihar. The centre will offer multi-level courses in English languages, enabling students to converse in the language fluently, correctly and confidently. Sindhu Brown’s Learning Centre has its own method of teaching English language, based on its founder and mentor Ms Sindhu Brown’s years of teaching experience. This is an Institute exclusively for English courses designed for toddlers, teens, youth, adults, professionals as well as seniors. Last year it was publishing 21 books for kids on various themes based on “Trace and learn” concept.

Sindhu Brown’s Learning Centre will offer different batches each for the morning, afternoon and evening sessions and its curriculum is designed especially and specifically for Housewives, People looking for jobs, Students and for Working Professionals/business people who are at different levels of learning English, from basic alphabets and phonic sounds to professional course like IELTS. Offering a wide range of course to choose from where one can hone their skills besides understanding whatever they are learning in a fun filled manner.

The set of 21 books which was published last year will be a part of the course curriculum. These books are of – English alphabets, English phonics, silent words, sight words, songs, positive affirmations, wild animals, domestic animals, transport, birds, flowers, food, fruits, & vegetables to mention a few.

Sindhu Brown’s Learning Centre has a world-class educational method at its crux. Its language experts emphasise over the strongest scholastic learning practices and cherry-picked, time-tested action plan to teach English. Sindhu Brown’s Learning Centre offers courses personalised according to your native language, constructed on grammar and vocabulary you already know. The outcome is a compelling curriculum available at your fingertips – wherever you are and whenever you want to learn.

Sindhu Brown’s Learning Centre English courses are priced at Rs.6000 for 3 months .one and half hours each session. Thrice a week. Minimum participants in each group.

“C4E- Communication For Education, Employment, Enhancement And Empowerment”.