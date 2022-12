Aam Aadmi Party has won the absolute majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election. According to State Election Commission, AAP won 134, Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 104, and Congress nine seats. While independent candidates secured three seats.

A total of over one thousand three hundred forty-nine candidates including 709 women were in the fray. The polls for 250 municipal wards in the national capital were held on 4th of December, which saw a voter turnout of 50.48 percent.