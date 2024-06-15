SiCSem to collaborate with IIT Bhubaneswar for building the Compound Semiconductor ecosystem in India

Bhubaneswar : SiCSem Private Limited and the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar (IIT) Bhubaneswar signed a Memorandum of Agreement to collaborate on research in the field of Compound Semiconductors. The first project to be carried out as part of this agreement would indigenize Silicon Carbide (SiC) crystal growth at IIT Bhubaneswar. Estimated to cost Rs. 45 crore, this project would bring in the know-how of high volume production of 150 mm and 200 mm SiC wafers. SiCSem Private Limited plans to establish a SiC process fabrication and ATMP plant in Odisha. This will help India to become self-sufficient in power semiconductor devices for advanced technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), fast chargers, green energy, PV inverters, motor controls, and beyond 5G communication.

Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar and an expert in semiconductor devices, said that this collaboration will promote innovation and self-reliance in SiC crystal growth, and represents a major industry-academia partnership for IIT Bhubaneswar. The collaboration will contribute significantly to the development of the semiconductor ecosystem in Odisha and the nation’s semiconductor industry, in line with India Semiconductor Mission, Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.