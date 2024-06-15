IndiGo announces direct flights from Bengaluru to Jabalpur and Nashik  

Flights between Bengaluru-Jabalpur and Bengaluru-Nashik to operate from September 01, 2024 and

September 10, 2024 respectively

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has unveiled new routes that will provide direct connectivity between Bengaluru-Jabalpur and Bengaluru-Nashik. Commencing from September 01, 2024, the Bengaluru-Jabalpur flights will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, while the Bengaluru-Nashik flights will commence from September 10, 2024 and will run daily. With these new flights, IndiGo stands strong on its commitment to offering smooth and convenient travel experiences for passengers while expanding its domestic network.

IndiGo is now the only airline offering seamless direct connectivity between Bengaluru-Jabalpur and Bengaluru-Nashik. The introduction of these direct flights will drastically reduce the travel time by 90% on both routes, thereby bridging the distance between the cities. These flights have been strategically introduced to cater to the needs of both business and leisure customers, providing them with more convenient travel options.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce new direct flights connecting Bengaluru to Jabalpur as well as Nashik, starting this September. These new routes are poised to reduce travel time, enhance regional connectivity, as well as further trade and tourism between the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. As India’s leading airline, we are committed to offering our customers seamless connectivity through our extensive 6E network, while ensuring affordable, punctual, and hassle-free travel experiences.”

Strengthening access to India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, will provide tourists with increased access to destinations like Cubbon Park, Nandi Hills, Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens, Bengaluru Palace, Ulsoor Lake, and ISKCON Temple. The famous Bangalore silk is known for its simplicity, purity, and texture. This is produced expertly in Karnataka’s silk farms, which have been around for a while and have grown tremendously with the passage of time and the evolution of the textile industry.

Jabalpur, in Madhya Pradesh, is a city renowned for its rich historical heritage and natural beauty. Situated on the banks of the Narmada River, Jabalpur boasts several notable landmarks such as the Marble Rocks at Bhedaghat, where the river carves a stunning gorge through gleaming white marble cliffs. The city is also home to the Rani Durgavati Museum, which houses a significant collection of sculptures, inscriptions, and prehistoric relics that reflect the region’s vibrant past.

Situated on the banks of the Godavari River, Nashik is an ancient city in the northwest region of Maharashtra. It is the third largest city in the state and is also recognized as the “Wine Capital of India” due to its abundance of vineyards and wineries. Some of the popular tourist attractions include Someshwar Waterfall, Kalaram Temple, Nashik Caves, Panchavati, Muktidham, Tapovan, Ramshej Fort, Sita Gufaa, Anjaneri Fort, and Coin Museum.