Shyam Steel plans to invest INR 2500 crore in Brownfield and Greenfield projects

Hyderabad : Shyam Steel, one of the leading producers and manufacturers of primary TMT bars, today announced its major plan to expand its retail operations across North India, which will include the states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the NCR region. The company plans to undertake investments of around INR 2500 crore in brownfield and greenfield projects to expand its production capacity. North India has huge growth potential for the steel sector, and Shyam Steel will aim to be one of the leaders in the primary TMT bar segment across the region.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel Manufacturing Limited, said, “We are on a major expansion drive to revamp our retail business operations across North India. We will be expanding our dealer distribution network across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the NCR region. We are also looking to expand our production capacity from 0.7 million tonnes a year to 1.35 million tonnes a year in the next four years’ time to cater to the demands in the North India market.

Shyam Steel plans to obtain around 250 dealers in each of the above-mentioned states of North India in the next year. The company plans to generate employment for around 200 to 300 people in each of the states, which will benefit more than 1,000 families. Shyam Steel plans to generate business of around INR 1000 crore through its North India operations in the next two to three years. Currently, Shyam Steel has a production capacity of 0.7 million tonnes a year, and by April 2023, it plans to expand its capacity to 1 million tonnes a year. For this, the company is currently undertaking major brownfield investments of around INR 1000 crore in their state-of-the-art integrated steel plant in Mejia, Durgapur. The expansion work for the plant will be completed by April 2023.

Shyam Steel is planning to invest another INR 1500 crore in its greenfield plant in West Bengal. The company has already acquired 600 acres of land in Raghunathpur, Purulia, and the work for the project will commence shortly. The plant will have a production capacity of 0.35 million tonnes per year and it will be fully operational by September 2025. The company reported a turnover of INR 4500 crore in the last fiscal year and will be looking to double it to INR 9000 crore in the next three years’ time.

“We have done an extensive survey across North India in the last six months and have found that there is a huge potential and demand for good quality TMT bars. We want to give our dealers the same quality of TMT bars that are used in the big infrastructure projects, and our team is conducting awareness drives for the dealers across North India to make them aware of the need to use good quality TMT products. Shyam Steel Apna Ghar app will also be an added advantage for us to actively engage with our target audience and business partners, “added Mr. Beriwala.

The group has four state-of-the-art integrated steel plants located in Durgapur, Mejia, Bamunara, and Howrah. Shyam Steel has emerged as a steel giant with its presence firmly placed in the infrastructure segments including Indian Railways, Defense, Ports, Roads & Highways, Airports, Energy and other key areas of national importance. With its plants located in the State of West Bengal, Shyam Steel caters to the needs of a vast multitude of clients across the country and beyond. Having a highly satisfied customer base and pan India Sales & Marketing network with an extremely professional team and dynamic logistics support system, Shyam Steel has witnessed stellar financial performance with faster growth even during the critical phase of the steel industry. The brand is associated with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the face of the company in addition to having Sonu Sood as its Build India Brand Ambassadors. Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh was also featured in the recent campaigns undertaken by the brand. The company has also recently launched the Shyam Steel Apna Ghar app to provide consumers with hassle-free purchase of TMT bars and to boost the sales of their dealer distributor network.

About Shyam Steel:

Shyam Steel is one of the leading primary TMT Bar manufacturers in India with an annual turnover of Rs 4,500 crore. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe and sustainable steel, it is a pioneer in quality production of steel. Starting its operation with a small factory in Howrah, Shyam Steel has created a legacy of 60 years and has emerged as a large, growing, competitive and multi-product steel organization by delivering quality material through innovation, excellence, and dedication. The group has four state of the art integrated steel plant located in Durgapur, Mejia, Bamunara and Howrah. Shyam Steel has been associated with various government bodies such as National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), railways, military engineering services, Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCI) and various state governments. Shyam Steel have signed Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh as their Build India Brand Ambassadors in addition to Sonu Sood. The brand is also associated with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the face of the company. The company has also recently launched Shyam Steel Apna Ghar app to provide consumers hassle-free purchase of TMT bars and to boost the sales of their dealer distributor network.

Shyam Steel believes that sustainable community development is essential for harmonious development of nation. They have always put forward and contributed towards various corporate social responsibilities for social development which have social, economic and environmental impacts. Their CSR are focused on education, poverty, gender equality, hunger and environment