SAYA Homes unlocks NCR’s real estate market; records sales of Rs. 150 crores in 6 months

Noida : Leading developer in the Delhi-NCR region, SAYA Homes recorded sales of Rs. 150 crores, from their luxury commercial project SAYA Piazza and luxury residential property SAYA Gold Avenue, over the past six months. Since the market for premium projects has increased again in recent months, the company also expects to introduce new projects of this nature.

The company’s excellent sales momentum has persisted since activities in the NCR region resumed following the lockdown. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, SAYA Homes has recorded sales of Rs. 150 crores from March to August, 2022. As construction activity slowly returns to pre-COVID levels, the company is nevertheless committed to increasing portfolio growth in order to make up for the time lost due to the ongoing pandemic.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Vikas Bhasin, Director, SAYA Homes, said, “We are thrilled to share that sales for our opulent SAYA Piazza and SAYA Gold Avenue projects totaled Rs. 150 crores, in the last six months. With an increase in the number of inquiries from potential investors, we are targeting to achieve Rs 200 crores by the end of this year. In some of our ready-to-move-in projects, we are seeing a trend of growing demand and interest. With Investors looking to protect their money by investing in more long-term assets, the NCR region is anticipated to generate a large portion of this demand, in the future.”

SAYA Gold Avenue, the upscale residential development, is situated in Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram. The project perfectly embodies the spirit of the city by combining light, fresh air, and nature. Residences on the property, range in size from two to four bedrooms and surpass international standards. The residences are supplied with top-of-the-line amenities and are designed to be a customer’s asset for life.

SAYA Piazza is a premium commercial project located in sector 131, Noida. It covers 1.72 acres and is designed by Brij Architects, one of the best in the country. Within the Saya Piazza, one can find excellent opportunities to run a business of any kind, be it food and beverages, clothing, entertainment, etc. The SAYA Piazza’s large food court will offer both traditional and international cuisine, and the luxury retail setting, which is home to the best international and Indian fashion and lifestyle brands, will cater to the needs of our customers’ lifestyles and attract additional attention due to its proximity to the Noida Expressway.