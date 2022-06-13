Shyam Steel launches their new TVC Campaign featuring Sonu Sood

Mumbai: Shyam Steel one of leading producers and manufacturers of primary TMT Bars launched their new TVC campaign featuring Sonu Sood. The new TVC is the extension of Shyam Steel’s “Maksad Toh India Ko Banana Hai” campaign. The campaign aims to send across the brand message that Shyam Steel will assist people in achieving their dream as steel is just an offering, but the idea is to build the nation. The TVC campaign has been created by Mogae Media and is directed by Vaibhav Misra.

Through this TVC, Shyam Steel, represents strength, flexibility, and faith of the masses with the thought that steel is just an offering but building the nation is the larger goal. Achieving one’s dream epitomises perseverance, strength and determination, which are also affiliated with Shyam Steel’s core brand philosophy. The TVC reflects on this thought process that when your dream home is built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT rebars they represent a correct balance of strength and flexibility.

The TVC Campaign showcases Sonu Sood at a construction site of a high rise building where he shares his experience in achieving his dream. When one’s dreams are built upon strong foundation, like steel, they sustain for a long-long time. Similarly, when houses are built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT rebars, such houses are more sustainable. Through this TVC Shyam Steel drives across the message that the company just don’t sell steel but assist in building the nation on a long-term basis.

Speaking on the TVC campaign launch, Mr Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said “The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands as a brand. We at Shyam Steel aim to build the nation by assisting people in building their dreams. The TVC reflects the brand’s thought in connection with Sonu’s exemplary work in assisting people achieve their dreams. Through this campaign we are looking to establish a deeper connect with our target audience.”

On associating with Shyam Steel on the TVC, Sonu Sood said “It was a wonderful experience working with Shyam Steel. Through this TVC we look forward to inspire people to pursue their dreams and also establish the brand connect with the audience.”

Speaking on the ideation of the campaign Mr Harish Arora, Creative Director, Mogaé Media said “With Shyam Steel Flexi Strong TMT bars TVC, we’ve tried to ignite the dreams of millions of youth in this country. The youth of today is well prepared to reach the pinnacle of success in the new India. And rest of the glory was added by the exceptionally polished actor and a great human being – Sonu Sood.”

Sonu Sood, has become the heartthrob and role model of the nation through his humanitarian effort to help out the people in dire straits throughout the nationwide lockdown. The association between Sonu Sood and the brand reflects upon the same core value, i.e., helping people realize their dreams and build long-term relationships. The TVC campaign will be promoted through a 360-degree approach. Led by Digital platforms, the TVC will be showcased in News and GEC channels in TV and cinema halls. This will be followed by outdoor and print campaign to sustain the communication till festive season.

Shyam Steel with an annual turnover of Rs 4,500 crores is now on a steady expansion mode braving the disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The Company, an integral partner of building new India, is committed to meaningfully contribute to the realization of the target of 300 million tonnes steel production by 2030-31. Shyam Steel have also signed Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh as their Build India Brand Ambassadors, in addition to Sonu Sood. The brand is also associated with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the face of the company.