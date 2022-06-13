National

PM Narendra Modi shares transformative initiatives for all-round development of the Northeast – ‘8 Years of Purvottar Kalyan’

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has shared articles and tweet thread from his website, Namo App and MyGov about transformative initiatives for all-round development of the Northeast during the last 8 hears.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“The last 8 years have seen unprecedented development in the Northeast. The focus is on infrastructure creation, ensuring better healthcare, education and popularising the rich cultures from the different states of the region. #8YearsOfPurvottarKalyan”

“Transformative initiatives for all-round development of the Northeast. #8YearsOfPurvottarKalyan”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.