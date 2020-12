Bhadrak: On Dhanu Sankranti, the 3rd edition of Shubhodaya has been released with the powerful editing of bidding editor Sangram Keshari Senapati. Shubhodaya is an Odia e-magazine by Shubhapallaba Publication.

A total of 15 Odia articles including stories, poems, and photo stories of different authors of Odisha placed in this edition. The cover photo of this edition has featured the village life of India on a foggy winter morning.

