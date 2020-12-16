JEE-Mains to be held to be held in 13 languages including in Odia

New Delhi: JEE-Mains to be held four times in a year: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. JEE (Mains) 2021 exam will be held in four sessions in February, March, April & May. First session examination will be held from 23 to 26 Feb 2021. Examination results will be declared after 4 to 5 days from last date of exam says Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Education Minister.

In view of New Education Policy, JEE(Mains) 2021 exam to be held in 13 languages -Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu & Urdu. Exam to be held in Computer Based Test mode, exam for B.Arch in offline mode says Education Minister.

Related

comments