Shubhodaya 4th Edition Released featuring the Cover photo by famous Odia artist Bijay Biswaal

Bhadrak: On Makar Sankranti, the 4th Edition of Shubhodaya e-magazine has been released featuring the cover photo welcoming Corona Vaccine in 2021 and kite flying festival for Makara Sankranti designed by the famous Odia artist Bijay Biswaal. Biswaal was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before for his artwork on Modi.

The editorial page of this edition was written by the new age Odia storyteller and writer Dr. Sulagna Mohanty and a total of 12 stories and poems of various Odia writers published under the editing of Sangram Keshari Senapati. Sangram is the founder of Shubhapallaba and Shubhodaya Magazine also holds a world record to complete 1000 Odia Wikipedia articles in 1000 days.

