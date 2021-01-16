Inaugural Function of “Oil and Gas Conservation Awareness Drive–Saksham

Bhubaneswar: SAKSHAM is a significant annual event which is organized jointly by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) and Oil Industry under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India and guidelines of PCRA (petroleum Conservation research association) with sole purpose of bringing awareness among the people on need of Oil & Gas conservation and means to do it. During this period various activities are carried out in sectors like Transport, Industrial, Agriculture and Household to spread the message on Fuel Conservation.

Recognizing the importance of Oil Conservation, the Ministry of Petroleum decided to conduct this drive every year for a month. This year with the theme “Green & Clean Energy (सक्षम-21)” is going to be observed during 16.01.2021 – 15.02.2021 across the country.

Hon’ble Governor, Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal delivered his message through audio visual mode. Emphasizing upon Oil Conservation, he thrust upon two things i.e. “Ek Bharat Sresth Bharat” and “Atmanirvar Bharat”. He urged all to develop habit of optimal use of energy which subsequently will help in protecting the National Economy, provide a healthy environment to human life, reduce import bill and sustain the Ecosystem.

Inaugural function of Oil & Gas Conservation Awareness Drive – सक्षम’21 was conducted at IndianOil Bhavan, Odisha State Office, Bhubaneswar by Chief Guest Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mohapatra, Member of Rajya Sabha. In his Inaugural address, he has stressed upon the need to conserve petroleum products at all costs as conservation and efficient use of petroleum products will lead to better health and environment protection and protection to national economy. He stressed upon the point that from present rate of use, it can be said that of petroleum products will hardly last for the next few decades.

Shri Subhajit Ghosh, State Level Coordinator (SLC), Chief General Manager & State Head, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Odisha on behalf of Oil Industry-Odisha, in his welcome address, elaborated on the activities planned to create awareness about Oil and Gas Conservation in the state. During this one month, Oil Industries, jointly with Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), will conduct training programs for Drivers on better driving habits to save fuel. Workshops will be conducted for house wives at every LPG panchayat on better cooking habits to save LPG. Across the state, Quiz, debate and painting competitions will be organized in schools and colleges to emphasize upon the importance of conservation. Mass awareness programmes will be conducted in Agriculture & Industrial sectors, too.

Other dignitaries, Shri Dinabandhu Soren (CGM, GAIL), Shri Abhayankar Das (DGM /RS,HPCL) and Shri Sanjay Sharma (State Head(LPG) , BPCL) shared the dais at the inaugural function. On this occasion, all the people who attended the function administered Oil & Gas Conservation Pledge.

Additional Director, PCRA, Shri Pradeep Kumar Panda concluded the funtion with vote of thanks.

Related

comments