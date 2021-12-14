‘Shri Ramayan Yatra’ becomes world first train to get vegetarian certification

New Delhi: In order to encourage vegetarian friendly railway services, the Sattvik Council of India in association with Bureau Veritas (global audit partner) provided ‘vegetarian certification’ to ‘Shri Ramayan Yatra’ yesterday at Safdarjung railway station, New Delhi.

‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ theme based pilgrimage tour by Dekho Apna Desh Deluxe AC Tourist train become the first vegetarian friendly train.

The statement said the vegetarian-friendly railway services are particularly dedicated to observant vegetarians and vegans travelling to holy destinations in the Indian Railways.

The train, which will cover various religious places across the country, got the vegetarian certification from the Sattvik Council of India, a non-profit organisation that has been established to promote the certification of vegetarian food.

“IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges and platforms will also be vegetarian certified to ensure vegetarian-friendly travel,” it added.

‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ rail tour will cover destinations such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Janakpur, Sitamarhi and Varanasi. The duration of this tour will be 16 nights and 17 days and tourists can board this train at Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station.

IRCTC will promote “vegetarian-friendly travel” by getting some trains “sattvik certified”, especially those running on routes connecting religious sites.

In the release, it also said IRCTC has an “understanding” with it and has decided to seek “certification” for some of the trains that go to pilgrimage destinations like the Vande Bharat express to Katra, the end stop for Vaishno Devi temple. This formula is likely to be replicated in around 18 trains, it said.