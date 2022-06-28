Shri Amarnath ji Yatra: Nitishwar Kumar inspects arrangements at Yatri Niwas, Railway station

JAMMU: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Sh Nitishwar Kumar, who is also the CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, today visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar to take stock of the arrangements being made for annual Shri Amarnath ji Yatra, 2022.

He was accompanied by Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Ms Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Sh Rahul Yadav, Commissioner JMC; Sh Vivekanand Rai Director Tourism;, senior officers of SASB, Health, JMC, Jal Shakti, PWD, JPDCL, Information and other concerned departments.

The Principal Secretary took a round of the Yatri Niwas and inspected the facilities there like accommodation halls, toilets and other facilities.

The Director Tourism Department apprised the Principal Secretary about the completed works which were executed for providing better facilities to the pilgrims during the Yatra.

It was informed that the face-lifting, renovation work has been completed, besides provisions of langars, setting up of communication centres, medical facilities, deployment of medical team at Yatri Niwas, sanitation, installation of temporary toilets and mobile toilet vans in Bhagwati Nagar area, uninterrupted supply of electricity, adequate water supply, traffic arrangements have also been made.

The Principal Secretary directed all the concerned officers to work in close coordination and ensure the best possible facilities for the pilgrims coming for the yatra.

Meanwhile, the Principal Secretary also reviewed the security arrangements and was informed that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the yatra.

Later, the Principal Secretary also took stock of arrangements being made by various departments at Vaishnavi Dham, Saraswati Dham and Tourist Reception Centre, Railway Station Jammu. He stressed upon the senior functionaries to ensure all necessary arrangements being made for the smooth stay and journey of the pilgrims.