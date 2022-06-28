Second Round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Cuba; a short-term credit agreement of Euro 100 million for procurement of rice from India to Cuba was signed & a postal stamp released by the Government of Cuba to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence

New Delhi :​The 2nd round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Cuba were held in Havana on 27 June 2022. The Indian side was led by Shri Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) and the Cuban side was led by Ms. Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs.

2.​ During the FOC, both sides comprehensively reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral relations, including development partnership projects, trade and economic relations, and cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, health including traditional medicine and yoga, biotechnology, agriculture, sports, health, science & technology and ICT. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest including cooperation in the United Nations.

3.​Secretary (East) called on Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Ricardo Cabrisas and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Gerardo Peñalver and exchanged views on further enhancing bilateral ties between Cuba and India.

4.​During the visit, an agreement on short-term credit worth Euro 100 million for procurement of rice from India for Cuba was signed and a Postal Stamp to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence was released by the Government of Cuba.

5 .​The talks were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere.