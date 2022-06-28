National

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : In a big breaking, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.