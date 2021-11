Bhubaneswar : In a major development, as many as Rs 190.26 crore budget has been approved for the 2021-22 fiscal , said Shree Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar, here on Tuesday.

Besides, SJTA has earned Rs 15 crore from mines, Rs 37 crore from interest from the savings and Rs 6 crore from donations. Similarly, the state government has allocated Rs 42 crore to the temple authorities.